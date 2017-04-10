Granddaughter, boyfriend accused of her grandparents’ death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say a teenage girl and her boyfriend are accused of murder after her grandparents were found dead inside a home.

Gwinnett County police spokesman detective David Smith says police responded to an assault call Saturday night when they found 63-year-old Wendy and Randall Bjorge beaten to death. The bodies of the victims were found by police who had unsuccessfully tried to perform welfare check on the couple throughout the week.

Smith says the 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend Johnny Ryder were not at the scene, but were found at their friend’s house. After a standoff with law enforcement, officers entered the home and found both teens suffering from apparent self-inflicted wounds.

The teens were taken to the hospital for treatment. No charges have been filed.