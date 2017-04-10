CSU breaks ground on new science building

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A major advancement for biology students at Columbus State University.

As CSU breaks ground on a brand new $13 million dollar facility. The project has been in the planning stages for nearly two years and will expand LeNoir Hall into six state of the art science teaching labs and student study spaces. CSU’s President tells News 3 when the labs are ready in the fall of 2018, they’ll expand opportunities for students and professors.

“Any growth and expansion for the university is a real benefit for this community. This community has invested so much into CSU. This is just another example of this investment paying off,” says Chris Markwood.

CSU’s President says the new construction is happening between the bridge and LeNoir Hall. The new facility will provide much needed lab space for science classes and faculty-student research projects.