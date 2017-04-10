A more tranquil week ahead

Our cloud cast models starting into the overnight around midnight, indicate mostly clear skies and Tuesday afternoon we may experience a few high clouds but not the kind of produce rain. Readings will be mild under this veil of thin clouds, so expect another warm afternoon. Wednesday overnight clouds come in with a sporadic pop up light shower here and there across north central Alabama and northern Georgia north of I-20. And by the afternoon Wednesday, expect the system to stall to our north therefore eliminating any significant chance for rain or thunderstorms. This will weaken keeping a smile behind this front through the forecast.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast