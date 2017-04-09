Auburn University scouts aviation recruits at local air show

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Auburn University is using this weekend to scout the next generation of aviators.

While thousands of folks across the valley came to the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show to see some spectacular sites in the sky.

While some folks were looking for fun at the air show, Student Ambassadors in Auburn’s Aviation Program were looking for recruits.

They believe introducing the idea of flight to kids at an early age is important.

For more information about Auburn university’s Aviation program click here.

 

 

