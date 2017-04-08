Local organization uses operation song to tell veterans’ stories

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dozens are honoring war veterans through song.

The organization “Warrior Outreach” hosted a two day event at the National Infantry Museum for elderly veterans this weekend.

They’re pairing local singers and songwriters with veterans in an effort to express the soldiers’ most telling and trying stories.

The performers wrote original songs for veterans and their families.

The organization believes that music therapy is a great way to connect veterans and their families.

Warrior Outreach focuses on assisting soldiers and their families that are transitioning and adjusting after traumatic events due to deployment and war.