Dozens gather to remember local crime victims’

COLUMBUS, Ga.– The community is coming together this weekend to remember victims of crime in the Fountain City.

Family, friends and city leaders packed the Government Center Plaza for the “National Crime victims’ Rights Week” memorial service.

Shameika Averett was the keynoter speaker.

Averett lost her daughter, mother and brother on January 4th 2016 in a brutal triple homicide.

During the ceremony there was a reading of the names, where homicide victims were remembered.

Families also placed ornaments on a memorial tree to reflect on their loved ones.