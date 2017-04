COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Cottonmouths have clinched the final playoff spot in the SPHL. Because of their seeding, they will take on the #1 seed, Macon Mayhem in the first round.

The good news for the Cottonmouths is that Macon has no ice available for those days. That means the Cottonmouths will host on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Civic Center

The puck drops both days at 7:30 ET. If they split, the tiebreaker will be on Thursday.