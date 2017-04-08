A look inside Auburn’s A-Day

AUBURN, Al. — Every year Auburn fans look forward to getting a sneak preview of what their team will look like for the upcoming season. And so far, so good. Baylor transfer Jarret Stidham did exceptionally well today.

Stidham leading the blue team; showing off his arm early on. He threw a 50 yard pass to Nate Craig-Myers on the opening drive.

But that wasn’t the only long ball of the day. Stidham had as least three passes that were 30+ yards in this game. Finishing the day with impressive stats as well. Jarret went 16-of-20 for 267 yards, and topped the white team 37-13.

In a press conference after the game, head coach Gus Malzahn said it was a successful day.