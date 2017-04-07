Wonderful Weekend

Our weather this weekend will be just about ideal, featuring sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High pressure has settled in and is dominating the eastern two-thirds of the nation with cool, sunny weather. The midweek storm system that brought severe weather to a large part of the eastern U.S. is now situated over the Canadian border near the St. Lawrence Seaway. The intense surface low is combining with the strong high to produce brisk winds over a wide area, and we’re in for another breezy day down south.

Over the weekend, the high will remain in control, warming up with the spring sun each day with low 70s on Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Morning lows will be quite cool in the 40s. The warming trend will bring highs back into the 80s for next week. No major storm systems are expected to affect this area for the next week, with a weak front providing us with only some clouds by midweek.

Early reports from National Weather Service survey teams indicate the long-track tornado in southwest Georgia on Wednesday will be rated EF-2, for a small area of EF-2 level damage near the Stewart-Webster county line. Other damage along the path from Quitman through Sumter counties is likely to be rated EF-1 or EF-0. More details on the storm’s path will be forthcoming from the NWS’s Peachtree City office.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast