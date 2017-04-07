U.S. lawmakers respond to Syria airstrike

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says President Donald Trump’s decision to retaliate against Syria was not legally justified, although it was right from a moral standpoint.

Kaine tells CNN Trump should not have ordered military airstrikes in Syria “without coming to Congress” first.

Kaine says the Constitution is very clear in that only Congress declares war. Many legal scholars would disagree, noting that a president can act unilaterally in such cases that U.S. troops are at risk.

Kaine is calling on Trump to outline a plan to resolve the Syrian conflict so Congress can debate and vote on it.

Kaine is a member of both the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees. He also was the Democratic candidate for vice president last year.

Meanwhile, Sen. John McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President Donald Trump must “be prepared to take other action” in Syria.

In an interview on MSNBC, McCain praises Thursday’s air strikes as a measured approach to chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government that “restores credibility” to the U.S. and gives Trump a chance to “reboot with the American people.” McCain says the Syrian air force must be neutralized and that new demilitarized “safe zones” should be created to address the humanitarian crisis.

Also, McCain says it would help for Trump to stop impulsively tweeting. He says: “I would love to see the tweeting stop. But I’d also like to see pigs fly. … I just think it’s in his DNA. But perhaps there will be more restraint.”