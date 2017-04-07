Spring Fling returns to Columbus Civic Center

By Published:
(Columbus Civic Center via Facebook)

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Civic Center is ready to once again host the annual Spring Fling Carnival.

Families can enjoy free admission to carnival rides, games, food and prizes starting Friday and until Easter Sunday, April 16. There will also be free entertainment performances daily.

Below is the schedule for the carnival and special ride promotions for certain days:

  • Friday, April 7: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 8: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 9: 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    • Free rides from open — 2 p.m.
  • Monday through Thursday, April 10-13: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, April 14: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 15: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 16 (Easter): 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    • Free rides from open — 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the 2017 Spring Fling Facebook page.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s