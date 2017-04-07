Spring Fling returns to Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Civic Center is ready to once again host the annual Spring Fling Carnival.

Families can enjoy free admission to carnival rides, games, food and prizes starting Friday and until Easter Sunday, April 16. There will also be free entertainment performances daily.

Below is the schedule for the carnival and special ride promotions for certain days:

Friday, April 7: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 9: 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Free rides from open — 2 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, April 10-13: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, April 14: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 (Easter): 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Free rides from open — 2 p.m.



For more information, visit the 2017 Spring Fling Facebook page.