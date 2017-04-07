Russia announces support for Syria air defense

BEIRUT (AP/CBSN) — The Russian military says it will help Syria beef up its air defenses after the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov says Friday a “complex of measures” to strengthen Syrian air defenses will be done shortly to help “protect the most sensitive Syrian infrastructure facilities.”

Konashenkov says “the combat efficiency of the U.S. strike was very low,” adding that only 23 of the 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles reached the Shayrat air base in the province of Homs.

He says it destroyed six MiG-23 fighter jets of the Syrian air force which were under repairs, but didn’t damage other Syrian warplanes at the base.

Konashenkov adds the base’s runway also has been left undamaged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says in a statement Putin believes President Trump ordered the strikes under a “far-fetched pretext.”

American military officials say a Syrian jet, flying from Shayrat, carried out the Tuesday morning chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun. That attack left more than 80 people dead, including many children, and involved the deadly nerve agent Sarin gas, according to autopsies carried out in Turkey.

Syrian dictator Bashar Assad has denied carrying out the chemical attack Tuesday, saying any chemical agents released were from a rebel stockpile hit in conventional strikes carried out by Syrian warplanes. Russia backed up that explanation, and continued Friday to argue that rebel chemical weapons capabilities were being ignored.

On Friday, Assad labeled the U.S. strike “reckless” and “irresponsible.” In a statement he says the strikes were “shortsighted” and reflect a continuation of U.S. policy based on targeting and “subjugating people.” He says the decision to carry out the strike was not based on facts.

Syria’s army on Friday decried the U.S. strike as “an outrageous aggression.” CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti says Syrian officials described the strike, however, as “limited and expected.”

Syria’s state TV is showing footage of a fast sequence of orange flashes that lit the dark sky in the distance before dawn.