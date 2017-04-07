‘Person of interest’ wanted for questioning in deadly Columbus hit-and-run

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Traffic Division asks for the community’s help finding a person connected to a hit-and run homicide investigation.

A press release says officers are on the lookout for 20-year-old Tyquandreshia “TY” Shambria Williams. Police say they believe she is driving a black 2002 Nissan Maxima with an Alabama tag 57CD296.

Kassie Hollinhead died after being hit twice on MLK, Jr. Boulevard Saturday night.
Kassie Hollinhead died after being hit twice on MLK, Jr. Boulevard Saturday night, March 4, 2017.

As News 3 reported, the victim Kassandra Hollinghead was walking on Martin Luther King Boulevard back on March 4 when she was struck down. Police say she was hit twice — once by a car traveling west, then by a second traveling east.

Officers previously arrested 36-year-old Jovonne Williams on March 6 as a suspect in the case. Police have not confirmed if there is a relationship between Jovonne Williams and Tyquandreshia Williams

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tyquandreshia Williams, call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4040. She is wanted for questioning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s