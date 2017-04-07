‘Person of interest’ wanted for questioning in deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Traffic Division asks for the community’s help finding a person connected to a hit-and run homicide investigation.

A press release says officers are on the lookout for 20-year-old Tyquandreshia “TY” Shambria Williams. Police say they believe she is driving a black 2002 Nissan Maxima with an Alabama tag 57CD296.

As News 3 reported, the victim Kassandra Hollinghead was walking on Martin Luther King Boulevard back on March 4 when she was struck down. Police say she was hit twice — once by a car traveling west, then by a second traveling east.

Officers previously arrested 36-year-old Jovonne Williams on March 6 as a suspect in the case. Police have not confirmed if there is a relationship between Jovonne Williams and Tyquandreshia Williams

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tyquandreshia Williams, call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4040. She is wanted for questioning.