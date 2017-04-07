Our Kitchen: Tacos

Taco Seasoning:
- 1tbl. Ancho Chili powder
- ½ tsp. Chipolte chili powder (more or less, depending on how spicy you like it!
- 1tbl. Cumin
- ½ tsp. garlic powder (roasted is even better!)
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- ½ tsp. turmeric
- ½ tsp. cornstarch
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of (Pork, Chicken, or Ground Beef)
- Cheese (shredded)
- Hard shell tacos
- Lettuce
- Olives
Steps:
- After browning the meat, pour off the fat
- Add seasoning mix, mix well
- Add ¾ cup water and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.
- Spoon meat in to taco shell, along with cheese, lettuce, and olives. Enjoy!