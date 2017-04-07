Our Kitchen: Tacos

Published: Updated:

Taco Seasoning:

  • 1tbl. Ancho Chili powder
  • ½ tsp. Chipolte chili powder (more or less, depending on how spicy you like it!
  • 1tbl. Cumin
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder (roasted is even better!)
  • ½ tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • ½ tsp. turmeric
  • ½ tsp. cornstarch

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb of (Pork, Chicken, or Ground Beef)
  • Cheese (shredded)
  • Hard shell tacos
  • Lettuce
  • Olives

Steps:

  1. After browning the meat, pour off the fat
  2. Add seasoning mix, mix well
  3. Add ¾ cup water and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.
  4. Spoon meat in to taco shell, along with cheese, lettuce, and olives. Enjoy!

