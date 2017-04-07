Local reaction to U.S. attack on Syria

COLUMBUS, Ga. — President Trump says the horrific and deadly chemical attack against the Syrian people moved him to react with the swift and sudden force of the United States Military.

The United States launched a military strike Thursday on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians earlier in the week.

Photos of women, men and children being bombed are causing outrage.

The photos were taken on Tuesday right after a suspected chemical attack killed at least 70 civilians including several children in rebel-held northwestern Syria.

They said the toxic substance spread after warplanes dropped bombs in the early morning hours.

