Senate tears up vote rules to confirm Gorsuch to Supreme Court

UPDATES:

11:59 A.M. — Divided Senate confirms conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in a win for President Trump and Republicans.

The Supreme Court says Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House.

Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room at 9 a.m.

Later Monday, Justice Anthony Kennedy will ask his former law clerk and new colleague to take the second oath in a public ceremony at the White House. The court did not give a time for the White House event.

Gorsuch will officially be a member of the court once he takes the two oaths.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, head for confirmation Friday after Republicans tore up the Senate’s voting rules to allow him to ascend to the high court. The move was met by furious Democratic objections.

Democrats have denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that will further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the United States.

Many Republicans bemoan reaching that point, too, but they blame Democrats for pushing them to it.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York calls the rules change “a turning point in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court.”

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says it’s “not for the better, but for the worse.”