WATCH: Good Samaritans save visually impaired man after fall onto MARTA tracks

By Published: Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) — A man who was described as “visually impaired” is safe after Good Samaritans pulled him up from train tracks where he fell at the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

Erik Burton, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says the man fell onto the southbound tracks at a downtown station about 8 a.m. Thursday.

He says the man wasn’t seriously injured but was taken to Grady Hospital with a leg injury.

Good Samaritans save a man who fell onto the train tracks at the Five Points MARTA station. (Justin Molineaux via CBS46)

The video shows four people jumping down onto the tracks and pulling the man, who appears to be carrying a cane up onto the platform.

Two of the people grab the man by his legs and two grab him by his shoulders as they work together to pull him up and restore our faith in humanity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s