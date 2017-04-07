Carjacked beer truck crashes through Swedish department store

Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish media sources say a truck has crashed into a department store in the county’s capitol city, killing at least two people.

Swedish broadcaster SVT also says shots were fired shortly after the crash. Media coverage on the scene shows a large number of injured people being rushed to the hospital. Photos at the scene in downtown Stockholm show the truck involved in the crash is a large beer truck.

People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Andreas Schyman, TT News Agency via AP)

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups claims its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday. Photos showed the beer truck sticking out of the Ahlens department store.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the truck crash “is an act of terror”. He says one person has been arrested in the attack.

Swedish media report up to five people have been killed, and Sweden’s intelligence agency says many people have been injured in the crash.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

