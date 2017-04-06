Thunder in the Valley’s main act talks on daring performance

Thursday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch is joined by Skip Stewart — this year’s headline act for Thunder in the Valley’s 20th anniversary show at the Columbus Airport. Skip’s spectacular main attraction includes motorcycles jumping over him as he flies down the runway!

Advance tickets for Thunder in the Valley on April 8 – 9 can be purchased at the following locations:

Columbus-area McDonald’s

Flightways Columbus (Columbus Airport)

Ace Hardware (3863 St. Marys Road)

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (1654 Whittlesey Road, 7590 Schomburg Road and 3465 Macon Road)

Wingstop (2528 Weems Road)

Tickets are $10 per person, per day.