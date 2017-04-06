Storms Gone, Cool Weather Returns

The storm system which produced a barrage of severe thunderstorms over a wide area of the eastern and southern U.S. on Wednesday has moved on, and we’re in for a nice stretch of fabulous weather including the upcoming weekend.

The one confirmed tornado in the local area was spawned by a supercell thunderstorm that tracked from Quitman County into Sumter County, Georgia on a path of over 60 miles, producing damage all along the way. This will be surveyed by the National Weather Service to determine an estimate of the tornado’s size and intensity. No deaths or injuries have initially been reported.

One final wave of strong thunderstorms moved through late in the evening along the cold front, and a much cooler, drier air mass is in the process of taking over our weather for the next several days. Blustery northwest winds at 15 to 30 miles per hour will bring the cool air south today, with highs remaining in the 60s accompanied by sunshine, lower humidity, and some fair-weather clouds.

Sunshine is expected Friday through the weekend, with more 60s on Friday and a warming trend getting underway Saturday. Highs will return to seasonable 70s and by early next week will climb back into the 80s as an upper ridge builds over the Southeast. Daily lows will be a bit chilly, dipping into the 40s the next few mornings.

