Showdown at hand over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come.

Democrats have escalated their attacks against Judge Neil Gorsuch ahead of key votes set for Thursday, portraying him as an ally of the powerful and an enemy of the weak. Republicans are accusing Democrats of trying to block Gorsuch out of frustration over Trump’s election victory.

The confrontation will play out Thursday as 44 Democrats and independents try to block Gorsuch by denying Republicans the 60 votes needed to proceed to final passage.

Republicans intend to respond by unilaterally changing Senate rules to remove the 60-vote requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority.