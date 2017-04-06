Rip currents cause spring break problems on Alabama coast

(CBS New York)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Dangerous surf conditions are causing problems on the Alabama coast during spring break.

Red flags are flying to warn people about hazardous rip currents that can quickly pull swimmers out to sea.

But in Gulf Shores, lifeguards still have had to rescue at least five people since Saturday. Beach safety director Scott Smothers tells WALA-TV one man had to be resuscitated but is doing OK.

Lifeguard Jordan Russell says he had to help a 6-year-old boy and the boy’s sister on Tuesday after both got pulled away from the beach.

The National Weather Service says there’s a high risk of rip currents from Dauphin Island all the way east to Destin, Florida. Conditions are supposed to improve by the weekend.

