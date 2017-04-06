Reaction to the death of insult comedy legend Don Rickles

(AP) — Reaction to the death of comedy legend Don Rickles:

___

“He was called ‘The Merchant of Venom,’ but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known. We are devastated and our world will never be the same. We were totally unprepared for this.” — Bob and Ginnie Newhart in a statement.

___

“A giant loss.” — Billy Crystal via Twitter.

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

___

“Farewell to a comedic legend & dear friend, Don Rickles. I know you’re cracking them up in the Great Beyond!” — Samuel L. Jackson via Instagram.

___

“He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it.” — Gilbert Gottfried via Twitter.

He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it. R.I.P. Don Rickles @DonRickles — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 6, 2017

___

“Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny. A gentle soul with rapid fire wit.” — Barbra Streisand via Twitter.

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

___

“Whenever I wanted to be entertained and just laugh and enjoy life, I would go to see Rickles. We knew each other very well from a long, long time ago. I loved him as an entertainer and I loved him as a person.” — Marty Allen by phone.

___

“We lost a great one. fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius.” — Sandra Bernhard via Twitter.

___

“God Bless Don Rickles, aka, Mr. Warmth! Proud to have been heckled by him from the stage many times!” — LeVar Burton via Twitter.

God Bless Don Rickles, aka, Mr. Warmth! Proud to have been heckled by him from the stage many times! #RIP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2017

___

“A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx.” — Tom Hanks via Twitter.

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

___

“The day you were me was one of the proudest days of my life. Goodbye to our good friend Don Rickles.” — Kermit the Frog via Twitter.

The day you were me was one of the proudest days of my life. Goodbye to our good friend Don Rickles. #RIP — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) April 6, 2017

___

Nobody could insult like you, Don Rickles… not even Statler and Waldorf. So long, old pal!” — Fozzie Bear via Twitter.

Nobody could insult like you, Don Rickles… not even Statler and Waldorf. So long, old pal! #RIP — Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) April 6, 2017

___

“In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles’ family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket.” — Patton Oswald via Twitter.

___

“You brightened our lives every time you were on screen.” — Ruth Buzzi via Twitter.

You brightened our lives every time you were on the screen. Rest in peace sweet Don Rickles; we loved you so much. https://t.co/3RCYtaiZ66 — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) April 6, 2017

___

“Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind.” — George Takei via Twitter.

___

“One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck.” — Billy Eichner via Twitter.

___

“90 years of Don Rickles weren’t enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing.” — Jimmy Kimmel via Twitter.

___

“Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy.” — Danny DeVito via Twitter.

Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017

___

“The Merchant of Venom, legendary comedian … The sweetest guy, great hubby & dad.” — Al Roker via Twitter.

___

“Hockey puck. We’ve lost Don Rickles. I love him so. Smart, funny, a pro and most important deeply and honestly kind. Kind is what matters.” — Penn Jillette via Twitter.

___

“My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken.” — Bob Saget via Twitter.

My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017

___

“Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy & yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.” — Jason Alexander via Twitter.