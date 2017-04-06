Pizza Party! Delta buys pizza for stranded passengers

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Delta Air Lines bought pizza for stranded passengers after canceling about 300 flights in the Southeast because of severe weather.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta-based airline ordered more than 450 pies for passengers in states including Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida after storms on Wednesday caused flights to be canceled or delayed. The storms produced strong winds and pounded the region with hail.

@Delta I was a little mad at y'all for leaving me stranded in alabama… but then y'all brought us pizza… so we're cool again pic.twitter.com/AbsY43IhGM — Kristina (@knb_19930) April 6, 2017

Our @Delta captain delivering pizza while we are stranded waiting for Atl storm chaos to pass. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/rKPgAiNbDm — Chris LeCraw (@chrislecraw) April 6, 2017

Delta communications manager Michael Thomas says stranded passengers at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee received 160 pizzas along with 60 footlong subs. He says employees ordered 60 pizzas and 20 trays of chicken biscuits to feed more than 300 customers in Panama City, Florida.

Stranded in Nashville diversion for 2+ hours now on DL1603 but our flight crew bought us pizza 😇 Thank you @Delta !! @wsbtv @ajc pic.twitter.com/mVpeQE07NN — Audrey (@audss22) April 6, 2017

Some workers even handed out coloring books and games to passengers traveling with small children.