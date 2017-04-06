Paula Deen plans new seafood restaurant in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Paula Deen is opening a new seafood restaurant on the same waterfront property outside Savannah where an eatery she co-owned with her brother closed three years ago.

Local media outlets report the celebrity cook plans to open Paula Deen’s Creek House in June on Whitemarsh Island. A press release said the menu will feature fried fish, shrimp and grits and other seafood dishes.

It’s the same location where another of Deen’s business ventures, Uncle Bubba’s Oyster House, closed in April 2014. Deen co-owned that restaurant with her brother, Bubba Hiers, but has said she had little involvement in its daily operations.

Uncle Bubba’s was at the center of a workplace discrimination lawsuit that stung Deen’s reputation after she admitted in a legal deposition to using racial slurs in the past.