Mother pleads for information about her missing son

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues its search for a man who disappeared from his job site in southeastern Georgia. As that agonizing search passes its second month anniversary, WRBL News 3 has an exclusive interview with Jake Conner’s mother.

“This one is his AA, Associate of Science for Aviation.”

Donna White beams with pride when she talks about her son Jake. In his 30 years, he’s accomplished a lot.

“And these are some of the things he got from the fire department, and, of course, that’s his badge,” says White.

But sadly, memories of her son are all Mrs. White has to hold on to since he disappeared on February 1.

“It’s been really hard on me. It’s hard for me to sleep at night or anything else,” White says.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, it was sometime a little more than two months ago that 30 year old Jake Conner entered the woods in rural Clinch County as a part of a four man timber crew. That morning he went in, but that afternoon, he did not come out. It’s a mystery that has plagued authorities, but haunts his family.

No one has been named an official suspect in the case, nor have there been any arrests.

“It does disturb me as to whether or not one of them might have seen something. They may have not been the one who did something to him, but I’ve always been concerned they may have seen somebody take him out of there and they’re afraid to say something,” says White. “I am concerned about that.”

The GBI tells News 3 the area where Jake was last seen has been thoroughly searched, and there’s no other updates in the case. But one thing is for certain, says Jake’s mom. He didn’t just walk away from his life.

“As far as I know, I don’t think he had his wallet on him when he went missing, his keys were left behind, his phone, his truck, who does that?” asks White.

And as the days grow longer since Jake’s disappearance, his mother is convinced someone knows that happened in these woods—what happened to Jake. She has a plea for anyone with information.

“I won’t be able to live my life ever again normal without knowing where my son is and to bring him home. So please, if you know anything, I don’t care how small it is, please try to help me bring my son home,” says White.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Jake Conner, please contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316 or (912) 487-3250 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (912) 389-4103. You may also submit online tips to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

