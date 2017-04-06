Gov. Bentley’s lawyers say impeachment not merited

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley say he did nothing wrong and argued the unproven ethics accusations against him do not merit impeachment.

Bentley Legal Adviser David Byrne argued Thursday there was important context and explanations for the findings of the Alabama Ethics Commission.

For example, Byrne said Bentley loaned money to his campaign so he could pay legal bills. Bentley is accused of improperly accepting a loan when he was not a candidate.

The legal team for the embattled Republican held a press conference Thursday, a day after the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that he broke state ethics and campaign finance law.

Bentley lawyer Ross Garber said the accusations “are not the kinds of things that result in impeachment of a governor.”

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled hearings next week on impeachment articles filed against Bentley.