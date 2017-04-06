Feeding the Valley celebrates grand opening of new facility

MIDLAND, Ga — Crews have unpacked the very first truck full of supplies at Feeding the Valley’s brand new 31,000 square foot facility in Midland. A project four years in the making led up to the grand opening celebration.

“The storage capacity of this facility is about two and half million pounds of food, and so, that is three times the opportunity to put good healthy food out in the community and help those in need,” says Frank Sheppard, President and CEO, of Feeding the Valley.

”In the aspect of feeding more people, we’re going to be able to hold a lot more food. We’re going from 680 pallet spots in our old facility to 1,080 here. So it’s amazing how much more we can put in this building,” says Steve Watson, Director of Operations.

The secret is in the design. At the old facility, pallets could only be stacked three high—but now . . .

”So we decided to go with 30 foot ceilings, and now we’re able to stack five high,” says Watson.

“Our food distribution increased four-fold almost quintupled over a seven year period, and so we knew that we had to look at a strategic plan that would enable us to increase our capacity,” says Sheppard.

Just one of this new building’s many state-of-the-art features is a cold dock that stays at 44 degrees and allows for the safe and efficient delivery of frozen food and produce items.

And those items that need to be kept cool—now have plenty of storage room, too.

“There were times in our old facility that I would have to turn down chicken, watermelon, and other things that I just didn’t have room for, and I didn’t want to go bad, so we were able to give it to another food bank. This way, I can take it all,” says Watson.

The new building is also safer and more energy efficient.

But none of the progress—nor the great work done by Feeding the Valley would be possible without the community.

“It’s something the community should be very proud of because so much of the community contributed to this through their donations, through the corporate assistance we received, through the volunteer hours [that] make a huge difference and allow us to make a much bigger impact on the community,” says Sheppard.