Deadly Smiths Station accident claims life of Phenix City man

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A Phenix City man is dead after an early morning accident Thursday in Smiths Station.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 22-year-old Brandon Woodard was a passenger in the vehicle that went off the road and hit a tree in the 5800 block of Lee Road 240. State troopers say the accident happened at about 12:25 a.m.

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris says he died instantly from a massive head injury. He also says the driver 23-year-old William Ferguson suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Midtown Medical Center. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

The latest update from Coroner Harris says it appears Ferguson lost control while trying to make it around a curve in the road and travelling at a “high rate of speed”.

Woodard’s body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem exam.

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

