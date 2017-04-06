Deadly Smiths Station accident claims life of local man

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A Phenix City man is dead after an early morning accident Thursday in Smiths Station.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 22-year-old Brandon Woodard was a passenger in the vehicle that went off the road and hit a tree in the 5800 block of Lee Road 240. State troopers say the accident happened at about 12:25 a.m.

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris says the driver 23-year-old William Ferguson also suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

