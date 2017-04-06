Columbus State Discontinues Volleyball Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University announced today it will discontinue the women’s volleyball program effective immediately.

Statement from CSU Director of Athletics Todd Reeser:

“We have been pleased with the growth and development of the volleyball program since reintroduction as a CSU varsity sport in 2009. Unfortunately, the current budget projections and realities facing the overall athletics program for fiscal year ’18 make it now financially necessary to adjust our sport offerings. While various other options have been considered and reviewed, eliminating one sport helps us toward meeting the financial targets while also minimizing the number of student-athletes impacted.

“Across the board cuts to each of our programs would only reduce the quality of all programs, as well as impact the competitiveness and overall student-athlete experience we have become accustomed to achieving and providing.

“Returning volleyball student-athletes will have their scholarships honored at their current equivalencies unless that athlete chooses to transfer to another athletic program.”