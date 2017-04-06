City leaders unveil upgrades to local park

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Millions of dollars have been invested into the expansion of the Cooper Creek Tennis Park.

On Thursday city leaders along with the Columbus Regional Tennis Association and Columbus State University are unveiling the new facilities.

In 2006 the city bought the land and didn’t know exactly what they were going to do with it.

We’re told in 2008 there was a delay in the expansion of the tennis park because of the struggling economy.

Finally in 2016 they were able to get the ball rolling.

News 3 spoke with Judy Pearce from the Columbus Regional Tennis Association and they’re excited to have completed the project.

CORTA believes the expansion of the Cooper Creek Tennis Park will add more money into our local economy.

The organization plans to bring new tournaments and events to the valley.