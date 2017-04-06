Ceremony recognizes 100th anniversary of US entry into WW1

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. — Thursday, veterans, family and friends came together to recognize the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I.

The ceremony took place at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Todd Newkirck, the cemetery’s director, led the ceremony. Some of the soldiers from World War I were named and remembered for their service.

“We feel kind of close to our veterans and those who served and th history that has paved the way for us. Whenever we have an opportunity to show our respect and give our love back to them we take the opportunity,” says Dwight Gadson.

During the service, the unknown soldiers who died in the line of duty were also remembered. The ceremony ended with a moment of silence.