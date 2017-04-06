AMC to rename local Carmike theatres following buyout

COLUMBUS, Ga — Movie-goers should expect new names on their favorite Carmike Cinemas theaters stating Monday and continuing throughout the rest of the week.

AMC announces the name changes will be official following the company’s buyout of the Georgia based movie theater chain back in November.

The changes are as follows:

  • Formerly Carmike 15 will be rebranded as AMC Columbus Park 15 on Monday, April 10, 2017
  • Formerly Tiger 13 BigD will be rebranded as AMC Tiger 13 on Wednesday, April 12, 2017
  • Formerly Peachtree 8 will be rebranded as AMC Classic Peachtree 8 on Wednesday, April 12, 2017
  • Formerly Wynnsong 14 BigD will be rebranded as AMC Classic Auburn 14 on Thursday, April 13, 2017
  • Formerly Wynnsong 10 will be rebranded as AMC Classic Fort Benning 10 on Thursday, April 13, 2017
  • Formerly Ritz 13 will be rebranded as AMC Columbus 13 on Monday, April 24, 2017

Get more information on AMC’s changes to the former Carmike Cinemas on their online site.

 

 

