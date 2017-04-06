Alabama impeachment hearing schedule against Gov. Robert Bentley released

MONTGOMERY, Ala.. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have announced a schedule for impeachment hearings against Gov. Robert Bentley.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones told lawmakers that it was “time to put this in front of us.”

The committee, after hearing arguments and testimony, will make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives over whether Bentley committed any impeachable offenses.

The hearings will begin Monday and last through the week. Under the announced schedule, the committee would vote on April 14.

The announcement came a day after the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics and campaign finance law.

Bentley has maintained he has done nothing illegal or to merit his removal from office.