65 and fine and an easy breezy Friday

So for Friday will take you out towards the name where we will have plenty of sunshine breezy and gusty at times up to 25 mph 47 in the morning, 60 at midday and 65 by afternoon. A quick look at your seven day forecast a breezy Friday with mid-60s and chilly overnight lows Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. High pressure is the reason for this wonderful weekend weather. This is a strong system, which will keep us sunny and dry. There’s a weaker system next week, which doesn’t appear to be strong enough for any rain associated with this pattern. Stay tuned, if we add any rain it won’t be associated with any stormy weather like we had this week. Readings will eventually warm into the lower 80s. So far this year Georgia leads the nation in the number of reported tornadoes. After this week’s storms we lead the nation with 55 tornadoes and 16 of the nation’s 27 fatalities related to tornadoes happened in Georgia.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast