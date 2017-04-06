2 Columbus men sentenced in Nov. 2015 Ft. Benning jewelry store burglary

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two Columbus men were sentenced Thursday for their role in a Balfour Jewelry store burglary that occurred on Fort Benning on November 14, 2015.

Both 35-year-old Antonio Riggins and 49-year-old Steven Scott were sentenced by US Attorney G.F. Peterman, III.

Riggins was sentenced to 18 months confinement, followed by three years supervised release. Scott was sentenced to 27 months confinement, consecutive to a revoked State of Georgia sentence, followed by three years supervised release.

According to a release, evidence showed that in November 2015 both Riggins and Scott were civilian contract workers on Fort Benning. On November 12, 2015, both men went to the Balfour Jewelry store, posing as customers, and surveyed the premises. Balfour’s is part of a mini-mall that includes other shops in the area. They determined that there was little or no surveillance equipment inside the store.

November 14, 2015, the two men returned to the store after business hours. Scott possessed a hammer, which he used to break a glass door which led inside the main mall. Scott then used wire cutters to pierce a metal roll down door that separated Balfour’s from the main mall area. He then entered the store and stole approximately $38,000 worth of rings and other jewelry. Scott’s handprint was recovered at the mall were he gained entry. While Scott burglarized the store, Riggins remained outside as a lookout.

According to the release, both Riggins and Scott sold most of the jewelry to local pawn shops with additional items found at their homes.

The case was investigated by the Fort Benning Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.