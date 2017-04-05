Wild Animal Wednesday: Tortoise

On today’s feature of Wild Animal Wednesday we feature our African desert tortoise, Low-Rider. He is a Sulcata tortoise, often referred to as African spurred, Our tortoise Low-Rider is often confused as being a turtle, but the difference is that Low-Rider can live in dry areas, while turtles need areas with water. A cool fact about this tortoise is that most of this species can live up to 200 years old. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

Advertisement