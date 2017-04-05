Weather forces evacuation of Masters practice rounds

UPDATES:

12:30 P.M. — Masters officials have reopened Augusta National for practice rounds and will hold the popular par-3 event Wednesday. The course announced it will start the competition — and allow patrons back on the grounds — at 12:30 p.m.

Storms and possible tornadoes passing through eastern Georgia caused officials shut down the course about 10 a.m.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Practice rounds for the Masters have been suspended due to an approaching weather system forecast to bring strong storms and possible tornadoes to Georgia.

Officials shut down the golf course in Augusta, in eastern Georgia, about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Patrons were evacuated because of the storm.

Wednesday is the final day competitors can work on their games before the tournament starts Thursday.

The weather also cast doubt about one of the more popular events of the week, the Masters par-3 event. Competitors typically bring family members to caddy or watch and the crowds on hand enjoy taking part.