Police arrest Auburn man connected to Bedell Avenue murder

AUBURN, Ala. — A 21-year-old man faces murder charges after Auburn police connected him to the deadly shooting on Bedell Avenue Sunday night.

Police say the suspect, Kendrevious Deshaun Dumas, was arrested Tuesday under a felony murder warrant. A release says he turned himself in without incident and is being held in the Lee County Jail.

As News 3 reported, Auburn officers were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Bedell Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. They found 20-year-old Tyquavious D. Jackson lying on the ground and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police say during the investigation, it appears Dumas and Jackson were arguing inside one of the apartments right before the shooting happened. They say it does not appear to have been a planned attack.

Dumas is being held on a $150,000 bond.