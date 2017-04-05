PHOTOS: Hail, heavy winds sweep through Chattahoochee Valley

Wednesday’s severe weather front started early with hail moving through Ladonia towards Phenix City and Columbus. Check in here for the latest severe weather photos shared with WRBL News 3. Stay safe on this WRBL Weather Aware Day!
Hail: April 5, 2017
Hail: April 5, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus
-
Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus
-
CPD asking for public’s help in identity of man and truck in burglary
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital