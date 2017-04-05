PHOTOS: Hail, heavy winds sweep through Chattahoochee Valley

By Published: Updated:
(Credit: Patrick Gregory)

Wednesday’s severe weather front started early with hail moving through Ladonia towards Phenix City and Columbus. Check in here for the latest severe weather photos shared with WRBL News 3. Stay safe on this WRBL Weather Aware Day!

Hail: April 5, 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s