Free Prostate Screening set for April 7 at American Legion Post #35

(COLUMBUS, Ga.)

It’s estimated that more than 26, 000 men will die this year of prostate cancer. Twice as many African American men than whites will die of the disease.

It may surprise you that Prostate Cancer is highly treatable if it’s caught early. The Georgia Prostate Cancer Coalition wants to make this point clear. Established in 2003, the group raises awareness, educates and supports, and pushes for licenses plates and other items that help raise awareness as well. But most importantly, the group is making screening available, for free.

“Very important. Every man should have it. And it may be that you have cancer but the only way to find really is go and have it tested,” said Edward Corlin, a prostate cancer survivor.

The Coalition is teaming up with Harper Urology to provide the free screening on Friday at the American Legion Post #35 located at 3361 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus. Appointments begin at 8:30 a.m.

A normal PSA level is considered to be 4.0 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) of blood. Factors to consider are age, ethnicity, medicines you may be taking, and family history. Men between the ages of 45 to 75 who’ve never been diagnosed with prostate cancer and men who haven’t had a PSA within the past year are invited to a free prostate cancer screening on Friday. The call is urgent for African American men.

“You need it because African American men have a 42 percent higher rate of prostate cancer than white or oriental men,” said Corlin.