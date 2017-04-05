Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson grounded by approaching storms

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Flights to the world’s busiest airport have been temporarily halted because of severe storms approaching Atlanta.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweets from its official account that the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop, which means that flights heading to Atlanta from other airports will be held until it is lifted.
Heavy rain — accompanied by fog, thunder and lightning — was falling in Atlanta Wednesday morning.
