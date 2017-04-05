Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson grounded by approaching storms

By Published: Updated:
(CBS)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Flights to the world’s busiest airport have been temporarily halted because of severe storms approaching Atlanta.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweets from its official account that the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop, which means that flights heading to Atlanta from other airports will be held until it is lifted.

Heavy rain — accompanied by fog, thunder and lightning — was falling in Atlanta Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

