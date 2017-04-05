Damage reports starting to come in from round two of storms

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

WRBL’s Ken Martin is in Troutman, Ga. which is in extreme southern Stewart County where a tornado has produced mainly tree damage along the damage path. Storm surveys will be on going over the next several days to determine the strength, width, and length of the tornado by the National Weather Service.

Other reports from around the Chattahoochee Valley include:

  • Damage reported in Weston in Webster County where damage was reported to two structures along Main Street.
  • Multiple trees reported down by Emergency Management in Benevolence.
  • Metal roof blown off a building near Bonapartes Retreat in Clay County.
  • Tree down on a house in Quitman County near Bonapartes Retreat.

April 5, 2017 damage photos

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s