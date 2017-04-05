Damage reports starting to come in from round two of storms

WRBL’s Ken Martin is in Troutman, Ga. which is in extreme southern Stewart County where a tornado has produced mainly tree damage along the damage path. Storm surveys will be on going over the next several days to determine the strength, width, and length of the tornado by the National Weather Service.

Other reports from around the Chattahoochee Valley include:

Damage reported in Weston in Webster County where damage was reported to two structures along Main Street.

Multiple trees reported down by Emergency Management in Benevolence.

Metal roof blown off a building near Bonapartes Retreat in Clay County.

Tree down on a house in Quitman County near Bonapartes Retreat.

April 5, 2017 damage photos: Downed stop sign in Troutman, Ga. Trees on cars on Ramsey Road in Phenix City