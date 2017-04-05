Columbus man faces child porn, child sexual exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local man steps in front of a judge Wednesday to answer charges for child sex crimes.

A press release from the Columbus Police Special Victims Unit says 33-year-old Timothy Darrin Joiner, Jr. is charged with child pornography, child exploitation, and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

He was arrested Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. Details on his arrest are limited at this time.

Joiner appears in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.