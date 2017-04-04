Storms Return Wednesday

Monday’s round of rain and thunderstorms produced high winds and at least one tornado in Schley County, but a weak front moved through to put an end to the stormy weather but mid-afternoon. The storms brought Columbus some unwelcome minor wind damage but also some welcome rain, with the city recording .86″ from the storm.

Today should turn out to be a warm spring day, then the next system coming our way out of the Plains will be gaining strength and producing a widespread outbreak of severe storms on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has put out a Moderate Risk for a large portion of Georgia and Alabama due to the potential for wind, hail, and tornadoes with this system. Activity could begin in the morning but the greater threat will come later in the afternoon through the early evening.

Following that storm system, a cold front will bring much cooler air to the area beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday. That storm will cause a break in the weather pattern which should lead us into a stretch of dry, placid weather featuring sunshine and cooler highs and lows through the weekend and on into next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast