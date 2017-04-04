Red Cross responds after Monday storm damage, prepares for round 2 Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga — The local chapter of the American Red Cross says it has volunteers ready to respond ahead of severe weather threats approaching Wednesday.

Executive Director Adelaide Kirk says the West Central Georgia Red Cross has about 400 volunteers ready to respond to families displaced by storm damage. Kirk says volunteer teams have already gone out to Schly, Quitman and Muscogee Counties to help families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by severe storms that passed through the Valley Monday.

She says there are a total of 17 families without homes at this time and the Red Cross is working to connect them with resources. She adds the organization will not open emergency shelters until the state mandates a need.

To contact the West Central Georgia Red Cross for assistance, call 706-323-5614. The United Way of Chattahoochee Valley also recommends calling 211 in Columbus for community services. The 211 line connects residents with local volunteer and community relief efforts. You can also call 706-405-4775 in case you can’t connect to the 211 line.

The Red Cross also releases the following tips for tornado and power outage safety to prepare for upcoming weather threats: