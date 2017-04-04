Plan calls for I-85 bridge to be repaired by June

Crews on scene clearing debris from the I-85 bridge collapse. (WGCL)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia transportation officials hope to finish rebuilding the destroyed Interstate 85 bridge by mid-June after a large fire caused its collapse last week.

Authorities have said the fire was started by a man under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta. The collapse on Thursday forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85 and workers are continuing to remove scorched debris from the area.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials said they will offer financial incentives to contractors to meet interim deadlines and have the bridge repair done by June 15.

The closed section of I-85 is a key link to some of the city’s biggest suburbs. It carries about 400,000 vehicles a day in a city where there are surprisingly few alternative routes for its size.

