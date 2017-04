PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Firefighters in Phenix City confirm safely putting out a sudden fire that blazed up late Monday night.

Crews responded to an abandoned building behind the Holland Creek apartment complex on 21st Avenue. Investigators confirm no one was hurt, despite the fire’s close proximity to the apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unclear if it is related to severe storm damage.

