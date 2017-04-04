Multiple school closures ahead of Wednesday’s predicted severe weather

WEATHER AWARE DAY NEWS- Several school districts have already canceled school

ahead of Wednesday’s storms.

So far those districts are:

In Alabama-

Lee County,

Opelika City Schools

Phenix City Schools

Auburn City Schools

Glenwood

Chambers County

Lanett City Schools

Tallapoosa County

Randolph County

Roanoke City Schools

Webster County Schools

In Georgia –

Muscogee County Schools

Sumter County Schools

And of course we’ll be keeping

you updated on any more closings

Throughout Tuesday night and into

Wednesday morning.