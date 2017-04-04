Multiple school closures ahead of Wednesday’s predicted severe weather

By Published: Updated:

WEATHER AWARE DAY NEWS- Several school districts have already canceled school

ahead of Wednesday’s storms.

 

So far those districts are:

In Alabama-

Lee County,

Opelika City Schools

Phenix City Schools

Auburn City Schools

Glenwood

Chambers County

Lanett City Schools

Tallapoosa County

Randolph County

Roanoke City Schools

Webster County Schools

 

In Georgia –

Muscogee County Schools

Sumter County Schools

 

And of course we’ll be keeping

you updated on any more closings

Throughout Tuesday night and into

Wednesday morning.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s