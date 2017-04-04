Multiple school closures ahead of Wednesday’s predicted severe weather

WEATHER AWARE DAY NEWS- Several school districts have already canceled school
ahead of Wednesday’s storms.
So far those districts are:
In Alabama-
Lee County,
Opelika City Schools
Phenix City Schools
Auburn City Schools
Glenwood
Chambers County
Lanett City Schools
Tallapoosa County
Randolph County
Roanoke City Schools
Webster County Schools
In Georgia –
Muscogee County Schools
Sumter County Schools
And of course we’ll be keeping
you updated on any more closings
Throughout Tuesday night and into
Wednesday morning.